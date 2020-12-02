Advertisement

Saturn, Jupiter will align for ‘Christmas Star’ this month

It’s called a great conjunction
By Ed Payne
Published: Dec. 2, 2020 at 4:55 PM MST|Updated: 35 minutes ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

(CNN) – As we head into December, Jupiter and Saturn appear to be getting closer and closer in the night sky.

Astronomers call it a great conjunction, but it’s also been dubbed the “Christmas Star” or “Star of Bethlehem” because of its brightness and proximity to Dec. 25.

“These conjunctions occur every 20 years, and this is an especially close one!” according to the NASA website. “Keep in mind that while the two gas giants may appear close, in reality, they are hundreds of millions of miles apart.”

The heavenly meeting of the two biggest worlds in our solar system is an extremely close one.

Saturn and Jupiter will only appear to be one-fifth the diameter of a full moon apart from each other.

This will be the closest conjunction since 1623 and will officially take place on Dec. 21, although the “Christmas Star” will be visible the entire fourth week of the month, according to EarthSky.

The planets will appear in the southwest sky about an hour after sunset.

Viewing conditions will depend on the weather and skies in your area.

Copyright 2020 Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Photo courtesy: MGN
Fatal rollover crash in rural Garfield County off of County Road 204
The Governor along with the First Gentlemen both tested positive for COVID-19 over the weekend.
Polis to give first COVID-19 update since testing positive, to be joined by Dr. Fauci
Photo taken of the scene on Nov. 25
One arrested in connection to North Ave shooting
Demand for testing has gone down in Mesa County over the last two weeks.
Mesa County Public Health prepares for holiday spike in COVID-19 cases
D51 now requires masks all the time while inside.
D51 mask mandate explained

Latest News

Election officials face threats as President Trump claims fraud
Credit: KJCT/KKCO
Breakdown of the COVID-19 virus in Colorado
Rep.-elect Yvette Herrell discusses priorities when she joins Congress in January
Rep.-elect Yvette Herrell (R-NM) discusses priorities when she joins Congress in Janaury
The heavenly meeting of the two biggest worlds in our solar system is an extremely close one.
December 2020 Skywatching Tips from NASA