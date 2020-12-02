Grand Junction Firefighting Foundation Turkey Trot Cancellation Impacts

Advertisement

GJ Firefighting Foundation Turkey Trot Cancellation Impacts
By (Yzabelah Roberts)
Published: Dec. 1, 2020 at 10:50 PM MST
GRAND JUNCTION, Colo. (KJCT) -

The Grand Junction Fire Fighters Foundation has dedicated themselves to helping firefighters, “[It’s] evolved from just a small organization that was kind of designed to help firefighters with financial needs, when things got tight,” said Wesley Engbarth, president.

The foundation still focuses on doing just that, but this year, the pandemic changed a lot, “really the Turkey Trot’s kind of the sole provider for revenue to the foundation,” said Engbarth.

The organization provides grants, scholarships, and even allows firefighters to use the money to help the individual people they serve from time to time.

The Turkey Trot normally brings in about $25,000 in donations after fees are subtracted—this year, they only have about $1,000.

This year would have been the 14th year of the race.

You can click here to view the GJ FFF website.

