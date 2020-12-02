Advertisement

Dr. Fauci joins Gov. Polis conference, urges Coloradans to take action

(Graeme Jennings | AP)
By Associated Press
Published: Dec. 2, 2020 at 11:17 AM MST|Updated: 10 minutes ago
DENVER (AP) - Colorado Gov. Jared Polis joined the nation’s top infectious disease expert and urged people to wear masks and socially distance to prevent stay-at-home orders and overwhelmed hospitals as cases of the coronavirus surge during the holidays.

Dr. Anthony Fauci warned Tuesday that Colorado isn’t alone in seeing a spike in cases. He pleaded with people not to travel or gather in large groups.

He said the country will likely see “a surge upon a surge” of cases, based on the number of people who traveled for Thanksgiving. About one in 41 Colorado residents is believed to be contagious with the virus

