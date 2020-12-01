Advertisement

Two local school districts implement mask-wearing for all grades to help curb infections during holiday season

By (Calvin Corey)
Published: Dec. 1, 2020 at 10:46 AM MST|Updated: 22 minutes ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

GRAND JUNCTION, Colo. (KJCT) - In an attempt to curb COVID-19 infections before the Holiday season hits its full stride, both Mesa County Valley School District 51 and the Montrose County School District (MCSD) are implementing a mask-wearing mandate for all students.

Both districts made exceptions for mask-wearing prior to this announcement, such as for elementary school students. Now, both districts will require K-12 students to wear masks in most situations.

D51 in-person students are required to wear masks while indoors and outside when social distancing is not possible and for MCSD students, in-person students are required to mask up whenever they are on school campus grounds.

Both counties have seen an uptick in cases over the past month. Mesa County’s two-week percent positive rate stands at 10.2%, while Montrose County’s is at 14.5%.

Copyright 2020 KJCT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

A armed robbery happened at a business in the 300 block of Grand Mesa Avenue.
Armed robbery at Grand Junction business
Photo taken of the scene on Nov. 25
One arrested in connection to North Ave shooting
A house fire on Orchard Ave. near 29 rd. in Grand Junction, it happened around 4 a.m. this...
One dog dies in Orchard Ave. house fire on Sunday
A car case turned into a shooting just before 1 p.m.
Car theft & shooting
Demand for testing has gone down in Mesa County over the last two weeks.
Mesa County Public Health prepares for holiday spike in COVID-19 cases

Latest News

The Governor along with the First Gentlemen both tested positive for COVID-19 over the weekend.
Polis to give first COVID-19 update since testing positive, to be joined by Dr. Fauci
’Marijuana Working Group’ update at Grand Junction City Council Workshop
Pandemic creates an overpopulation of kittens in Mesa County
Pandemic creates an overpopulation of kittens in Mesa County
Main Street Cafe's promotion with Foster Alumni Mentors lasts until Saturday, December 5th
Main Street Cafe partners with Foster Alumni Mentors for fundraiser