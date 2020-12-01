Advertisement

Study says COVID-19 likely came to US in 2019

By CNN Staff
Published: Dec. 1, 2020 at 9:54 AM MST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

(CNN) - The coronavirus may have come to the United States earlier than previously thought.

The Center for Disease Control and Prevention has said the first COVID-19 cases in the U.S. were reported in mid-January.

However, the novel coronavirus could have started infecting people in the U.S. a month earlier, according to a study published in the journal Clinical Infectious Diseases on Monday.

CDC researchers analyzed blood donations collected by the American Red Cross from Dec. 13, 2019 through Jan. 17, 2020. There were more than 7,000 samples collected from nine states.

They were tested for reactive antibodies for the virus that cause COVID-19. Of the 7,000 tested, more than 100 were found to have antibodies.

Copyright 2020 CNN Newsource. All rights reserved.

Most Read

A armed robbery happened at a business in the 300 block of Grand Mesa Avenue.
Armed robbery at Grand Junction business
Photo taken of the scene on Nov. 25
One arrested in connection to North Ave shooting
A house fire on Orchard Ave. near 29 rd. in Grand Junction, it happened around 4 a.m. this...
One dog dies in Orchard Ave. house fire on Sunday
A car case turned into a shooting just before 1 p.m.
Car theft & shooting
Demand for testing has gone down in Mesa County over the last two weeks.
Mesa County Public Health prepares for holiday spike in COVID-19 cases

Latest News

Treasury Secretary Steven Mnuchin speaks during a Senate Banking Committee hearing on Capitol...
Mnuchin defends shutdown of Fed emergency loan programs
The director of the U.S. government's Operation Warp Speed says he expects 100% of Americans...
European regulator could OK 1st COVID-19 vaccine on Dec. 29
Election workers, right, verify ballots as recount observers, left, watch during a Milwaukee...
Trump files lawsuit challenging Wisconsin election results
Two local school districts implement mask-wearing for all grades to help curb infections during holiday season
The pandemic has taken a toll on many things in our lives and the American Red Cross says it's...
Red Cross needs donations as pandemic saps blood supplies