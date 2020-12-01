Shipping Deadlines

GRAND JUNCTION, Colo. (KJCT) -Christmas may be a few weeks away.... but if you plan on shipping a gift or a card for the holidays you may want to start shipping those packages soon.

The first deadline to get packages out on time is December 11th for overseas military. December 15th is the deadline for economy shipping, priority and first-class mail. December 22nd is the last day to ship with priority mail express the overnight service.

The busiest day time of the season for mail will be the two weeks of December 14th through the 22nd. The Post Office recommends sending out mail as soon as possible.

