One arrested in connection to North Ave shooting

GRAND JUNCTION, Colo. (KJCT) - Andy Berumen, 29, has been arrested in connection to the shooting incident that occurred in the parking lot of Los Jilbertos on Nov. 25. He is being held for a parole violation at this time.

Around 4:30 a.m. on Nov. 25, the mother of the victim who had been shot alerted police that her son was being transported to the hospital in a private vehicle. The victim’s gunshot wound was not life-threatening and he has since been released from the hospital.

After receiving the phone call from the victim’s mother, police responded to the 2800 block of North Avenue where the shooting had been confirmed to have happened, and began investigating. The circumstances leading to the shooting have not been released by police.

We will update this article when charges against Berumen are announced. Check back for updates.

Copyright 2020 KJCT. All rights reserved.