Advertisement

It’s Giving Tuesday: How will you give back?

#GivingTuesday
The day, founded in 2012, encourages people to do good around the world by giving their time,...
The day, founded in 2012, encourages people to do good around the world by giving their time, talents and treasure.(Source: GivingTuesday.org/CNN)
By CNN staff
Published: Dec. 1, 2020 at 11:58 AM MST|Updated: 39 minutes ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

(CNN) – Tuesday is a good day to do good amid tough times if you’re able to help.

It’s Giving Tuesday.

The day, founded in 2012, encourages people to do good around the world by giving their time, talents and treasure.

If you’re able, consider donating money to a cause important to you or start a Facebook fundraiser for a nonprofit group.

To volunteer, you can connect with nonprofit groups in your community or use VolunteerMatch or Points of Light to find virtual and in-person opportunities near you.

And you can help transform your community by lending your voice to advocate for the causes you care about.

Find more information on the Giving Tuesday website.

Copyright 2020 CNN Newsource. All rights reserved.

Most Read

A armed robbery happened at a business in the 300 block of Grand Mesa Avenue.
Armed robbery at Grand Junction business
Photo taken of the scene on Nov. 25
One arrested in connection to North Ave shooting
A house fire on Orchard Ave. near 29 rd. in Grand Junction, it happened around 4 a.m. this...
One dog dies in Orchard Ave. house fire on Sunday
A car case turned into a shooting just before 1 p.m.
Car theft & shooting
Demand for testing has gone down in Mesa County over the last two weeks.
Mesa County Public Health prepares for holiday spike in COVID-19 cases

Latest News

A square is blocked by the police in Trier, Germany, Tuesday, Dec. 1, 2020. German police say...
4 killed, 15 injured after German man drives car into crowd
FILE - In this Oct. 15, 2020, file photo U.S. Attorney General William Barr speaks during a...
AG Barr: No evidence of fraud that’d change election outcome
FILE - In this Nov. 25, 2020 file photo, President-elect Joe Biden speaks in Wilmington, Del.
Biden unveils economic team declaring, ‘Help is on the way’
Janet Yellen is poised to become a key part of Biden's economic team.
Nomination of Yellen as Treasury chief draws bipartisan praise
FILE - In this April 26, 2018 file photo, Bill Cosby, center, leaves the Montgomery County...
Cosby’s sex assault conviction goes before high-level court