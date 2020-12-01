Fatal rollover crash in rural Garfield County off of County Road 204

GRAND JUNCTION, Colo. (KJCT) - One person died early Tuesday morning after a rollover crash on County Road 204 in Garfield County.

Colorado State Patrol received a call on the crash just before 5:30 and responded to the 9700 block of CR 204, where they confirmed it was a single-vehicle rollover involving a 2008 Honda Sudan.

The circumstances surrounding the crash are not yet known, and the identity of the driver has not been released. CSP is continuing to investigate.

