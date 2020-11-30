Advertisement

Texas boy who lost parents to COVID-19 turns 5 with massive parade

By WOAI Staff
Published: Nov. 30, 2020 at 12:51 AM MST|Updated: 44 minutes ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

SAN ANTONIO (WOAI) - A Texas community showed up in full force for a nearly hour-long parade to support a 5-year-old boy who lost both his parents to COVID-19.

Raiden Gonzalez turned 5 on Saturday, just months after his parents, Adan and Mariah Gonzalez, died from COVID-19. The massive car parade, which included appearances by Santa Claus, superheroes and dinosaurs, lasted nearly an hour.

“Words can’t explain what I’m feeling right now,” said Raiden’s grandmother, Rozie Salinas. “There’s other people that are coming, you know, from other cities.”

It was Raiden’s first birthday celebration without his parents by his side.

“He says he wishes he had them back, you know, as being adults because right now, he understands that they’re angels now and they’re protecting us and watching over us,” Salinas said.

But Salinas says, as Raiden’s parents watch from above, she’s overwhelmed by the swell of support shown by the community.

“He’s received so, so much, and it’s amazing how, you know, it’s like I tell him, ‘All these people are doing this for you,’” she said.

Little Raiden added that he is grateful for everyone who came by Saturday, too.

Copyright 2020 WOAI via CNN Newsource. All rights reserved.

Most Read

A armed robbery happened at a business in the 300 block of Grand Mesa Avenue.
Armed Robbery at a Grand Junction Business
Governor Polis tests positive for COVID-19
Credit: KJCT/KKCO
Breakdown of COVID-19 on the Western Slope
A car case turned into a shooting just before 1 p.m.
Car Theft & Shooting
Credit: KJCT/KKCO
Breakdown of the COVID-19 virus in Colorado

Latest News

The car parade, which included appearances by Santa Claus, superheroes and dinosaurs, lasted...
Texas community shows love for boy who lost parents to COVID-19 with birthday parade
FILE - In this Tuesday, Nov. 17, 2020 file photo, manager Yllka Murati waits for a delivery...
Merriam-Webster’s top word of 2020 not a shocker: pandemic
A motorcade with President-elect Joe Biden aboard arrives at Delaware Orthopaedic Specialists...
Biden fractures foot while playing with dog, to wear a boot
FILE - In this Nov. 19, 2020 file photo, President-elect Joe Biden speaks at The Queen theater...
Biden chooses an all-female senior White House press team