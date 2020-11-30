Grand Junction Rockies here to stay, to join MLB Partner League

GRAND JUNCTION, Colo. (KJCT) - The Grand Junction Rockies announced on Monday that they are here to stay, after announcing that they will join the newly created Major League Baseball Partner League.

The Rockies will join other teams of the Pioneer League and will play a 92 game season that will begin in May of 2021, and will go until September.

46 of those 92 games will be hosted at Suplizio Field in Grand Junction, which is an increase of six games compared to the old schedule.

The future of the GJ Rockies was in jeopardy for months while the MLB mulled their options on what to do with minor league baseball, and this announcement has brought much-needed excitement to leaders on the Western Slope.

“Proud moment for Pioneer League and Grand Junction after a tough year economically,” said Grand Junction Mayor Duke Wortmann according to a release from the GJ Rockies. “We couldn’t be happier to hear the news of the team staying here. We can’t wait to get out and support our local baseball team next summer.”

On the decision, Representative Scott Tipton said, “I couldn’t be more excited for Grand Junction to remain a home for Professional Baseball. I wish the Rockies the best of luck this upcoming season and am excited for a bright future for baseball loving fans in Western Colorado.”

