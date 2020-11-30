Advertisement

Armed Robbery at a Grand Junction Business

A armed robbery happened at a business in the 300 block of Grand Mesa Avenue.
A armed robbery happened at a business in the 300 block of Grand Mesa Avenue.(KKCO/KJCT)
By Madison Burns
Published: Nov. 29, 2020 at 5:15 PM MST|Updated: 37 minutes ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

GRAND JUNCTION, Colo. (KJCT) An armed robbery happened this morning just after 10:15 this morning at a business in the 300 block of Grand Mesa Avenue. An employee at the Grand Junction Regional Communication center said that an unknown male with a weapon came into the business demanding money and quickly left with a large amount of money. Police arrived on scene and searched the area. The police on scene looked at surveillance footage but the suspect was masked. The Grand Junction Police Department.

Copyright 2020 KJCT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Governor Polis tests positive for COVID-19
Credit: KJCT/KKCO
Breakdown of the COVID-19 virus in Colorado
Credit: KJCT/KKCO
Breakdown of COVID-19 on the Western Slope
Polis issues another executive order, allows state to order hospitals to transfer or cease seeing more patients
Two killed in Thanksgiving Day plane crash near Telluride

Latest News

A car case turned into a shooting just before 1 p.m.
Car Theft & Shooting
A house fire on Orchard Ave. near 29 rd. in Grand Junction, it happened around 4 a.m. this...
House fire on Orchard Ave.
Many local breweries participated in the event throughout Mesa County.
Small Brewery Sunday caps off weekend of discounts around the valley
Credit: KJCT/KKCO
Breakdown of COVID-19 on the Western Slope