Small Business Saturday provides relief for local retailers

GRAND JUNCTION, Colo. (KJCT) - While large retailers have Black Friday, local businesses offer discounts on Small Business Saturday. The day provided much needed relief to small businesses across the valley, most of which have struggled throughout the pandemic.

Rhema Music and Clothing Company, located in downtown Fruita, held a special event offering big sales on Saturday only. The store has seen far fewer customers this year compared to previous years.

“Today is super important for us,” said cashier Kaya Williams. “We have a lot of good sales going on -- 25 percent off all clothing, 50 percent off all records and CDs, 50 percent off all clearance. And we are giving away free holiday CDs.”

Employees expected Saturday to be their busiest day of the year. The store also ramped up safety protocols, requiring employees to wear masks at all times and stay six feet apart from customers.

“[Small Business Saturday] is definitely different this year,” admits Williams. “But I feel like we’re ready for it.”

Copyright 2020 KJCT. All rights reserved.