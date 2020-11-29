Small Brewery Sunday caps off weekend of discounts around the valley

GRAND JUNCTION, Colo. (KJCT) - Black Friday and Small Business Saturday might get more attention, but Small Brewery Sunday had plenty of participants throughout the valley. The day of food and beverage discounts at local breweries capped off the busiest weekend for retailers this year.

Edgewater Brewery is one of several local breweries who participated on Sunday. They offered food and drink deals, seeing more business than an average weekend day. The brewery also stressed the importance of keeping customers safe –– they keep a list of which surfaces have been sanitized and require everyone to wear masks when entering and leaving the restaurant.

“Small Brewery Sunday is a day we’ve prepared for by offering food and drink specials,” says Edgewater’s manager Jeremiah Bryant. “We’re just trying to stay focused on the cleaning and COVID stuff to keep our 5-star [variance] rating intact, so we do have a place open for people to enjoy food and beverages.”

Other local breweries who participated in Small Brewery Sunday include Edgewater’s sister location Kannah Creek Brewing Company, and Monumental Beer Works.

