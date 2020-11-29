Advertisement

Santa Claus returns to Mesa Mall with new protocols

Santa Claus sits behind plexiglass this year at the Mesa Mall.
Santa Claus sits behind plexiglass this year at the Mesa Mall.(KKCO/KJCT)
By (Simon Lehrer)
Published: Nov. 28, 2020 at 6:26 PM MST|Updated: 36 minutes ago
GRAND JUNCTION, Colo. (KJCT) - Santa Claus is back at the Mesa Mall just in time for the holidays. However, due to the mall’s safety protocols, kids are not allowed to sit in Santa’s lap this year.

Most notably, Santa now sits behind a plexiglass barrier. Some parents are disappointed for their kids, despite understanding the reason behind these precautions.

“I’m glad that he’s here this year because I though there wouldn’t be a chance for them to see Santa,” says Kristin Ellsbury of Grand Junction. “It kind of stinks that they can’t sit on his lap, but I understand that it’s safe.”

Other parents actually prefer this set up to previous years.

“My daughter was a little scared of Santa last year,” explains Grand Junction resident Chloe Baxter. “This year she didn’t really to sit on his lap and she got to still ask him for what she wanted.”

Signs around the event explained that safety is the mall’s number one priority. That seemed to resonate with the parents.

“6 feet, plexiglass...They’re doing a great job,” Baxter said. “I encourage people to come and get their picture taken with Santa.”

