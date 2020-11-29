Advertisement

Governor Polis tests positive for COVID-19

By (Yzabelah Roberts)
Published: Nov. 28, 2020 at 9:52 PM MST|Updated: 16 minutes ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

COLORADO (KJCT) -

Governor Polis announced he and First Gentleman Reis tested positive for COVID-19.

In a statement from the governor’s office, both are said to be asymptomatic and feeling well.

“Marlon and I are feeling well so far, and are in good spirits. No person or family is immune to this virus. I urge every Coloradan to practice caution, limit public interactions, wear a mask in public, stay six feet from others, and wash your hands regularly,” said Governor Polis.

They will remain isolated at home and Polis will continue to work remotely.

Copyright 2020 KJCT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Two killed in Thanksgiving Day plane crash near Telluride
Credit: KJCT/KKCO
Breakdown of COVID-19 on the Western Slope
Polis issues another executive order, allows state to order hospitals to transfer or cease seeing more patients
Credit: KJCT/KKCO
Breakdown of the COVID-19 virus in Colorado
Black Friday felt different this year at Mesa Mall.
Black Friday turnout smaller than usual at Mesa Mall

Latest News

Santa Claus sits behind plexiglass this year at the Mesa Mall.
Santa Claus returns to Mesa Mall with new protocols
Credit: KJCT/KKCO
Breakdown of COVID-19 on the Western Slope
Credit: KJCT/KKCO
Breakdown of the COVID-19 virus in Colorado
Black Friday felt different this year at Mesa Mall.
Black Friday turnout smaller than usual at Mesa Mall