Advertisement

Biden twists ankle while playing with dog, visits a doctor

FILE - In this Nov. 19, 2020 file photo, President-elect Joe Biden speaks at The Queen theater...
FILE - In this Nov. 19, 2020 file photo, President-elect Joe Biden speaks at The Queen theater in Wilmington, Del.(AP Photo/Andrew Harnik, File)
By Associated Press
Published: Nov. 29, 2020 at 2:26 PM MST|Updated: 22 minutes ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

WILMINGTON, Del. (AP) — President-elect Joe Biden twisted his ankle while playing with one of his dogs and will be examined by a doctor “out of an abundance of caution,” his office said Sunday

Biden suffered the injury on Saturday and planned to visit an orthopedist for an examination Sunday afternoon, his office said.

Biden was playing with Major, one of the Bidens’ two dogs. They adopted Major in 2018, and acquired their first dog, Champ, after the 2008 election. The Bidens have said they’ll be bringing their dogs to the White House and also plan to get a cat.

Copyright 2020 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Governor Polis tests positive for COVID-19
Credit: KJCT/KKCO
Breakdown of the COVID-19 virus in Colorado
Credit: KJCT/KKCO
Breakdown of COVID-19 on the Western Slope
Polis issues another executive order, allows state to order hospitals to transfer or cease seeing more patients
Two killed in Thanksgiving Day plane crash near Telluride

Latest News

COVID-19 hospitalizations reach highest rate yet
COVID-19 hospitalizations reach highest rate yet
Dr. Anthony Fauci, director of the National Institute of Allergy and Infectious Diseases,...
Fauci: US may see ‘surge upon a surge’ of virus in weeks ahead
In this Feb. 11, 2019 file photo, George Clooney participates in the "Catch-22" panel during...
George Clooney says he has cut his own hair ‘for 25 years’
Roberto Gomez, of Puerto Rico, dressed as Darth Vader, attends the world premiere of "Star...
Dave Prowse, actor who played Darth Vader, dies at 85