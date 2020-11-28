Advertisement

Tony Hsieh, retired Zappos CEO, dies at 46

In this Sept. 30, 2013, file photo, Tony Hsieh speaks during a Grand Rapids Economic Club...
In this Sept. 30, 2013, file photo, Tony Hsieh speaks during a Grand Rapids Economic Club luncheon in Grand Rapids, Mich. Hsieh, retired CEO of Las Vegas-based online shoe retailer Zappos.com, has died. Hsieh was with family when he died Friday, Nov. 27, 2020, according to a statement from DTP Companies, which he founded. Downtown Partnership spokesperson Megan Fazio says Hsieh passed away in Connecticut, KLAS-TV reported. Hsieh recently retired from Zappos after 20 years leading the company. He worked to revitalize the Las Vegas area.(Cory Morse/The Grand Rapids Press via AP, File)
By Associated Press
Published: Nov. 28, 2020 at 12:39 AM MST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LAS VEGAS (AP) — Tony Hsieh, retired CEO of Las Vegas-based online shoe retailer Zappos.com, has died.

Hsieh was with family when he died Friday, according to a statement from DTP Companies, which he founded. Downtown Partnership spokesperson Megan Fazio says Hsieh passed away in Connecticut, KLAS-TV reported.

“Tony’s kindness and generosity touched the lives of everyone around him, and forever brightened the world,” the DTP Companies statement said. “Delivering happiness was always his mantra, so instead of mourning his transition, we ask you to join us in celebrating his life.”

No details were released on how he died.

Hsieh recently retired from Zappos after 20 years leading the company. He worked to revitalize the Las Vegas area.

“Tony Hsieh played a pivotal role in helping transform Downtown Las Vegas,” Gov. Steve Sisolak tweeted Friday night. “Kathy and I send our love and condolences to Tony’s family and friends during this difficult time.”

Copyright 2020 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Two killed in Thanksgiving Day plane crash near Telluride
Credit: KJCT/KKCO
Breakdown of COVID-19 on the Western Slope
Polis issues another executive order, allows state to order hospitals to transfer or cease seeing more patients
Local Grand Junction LEGO distributor eBricks shuts down their online store.
eBricks shuts down online store
GPS filter system is targeting COVID-19 by improving air quality in homes and businesses.
HVAC system targets COVID-19

Latest News

This photo released by the semi-official Fars News Agency shows the scene where Mohsen...
Iran’s president vows revenge over slain military scientist
President John F. Kennedy is being honored with an official White House Christmas ornament.
President Kennedy honored on 2020 White House ornament
President John F. Kennedy is being honored with an official White House Christmas ornament.
President John F. Kennedy is being honored with an official White House Christmas ornament
FILE - In this Monday, March 16, 2020 file photo, Neal Browning receives a shot in the...
CDC panel meets Tuesday to vote on COVID-19 vaccine priority