Black Friday turnout smaller than usual at Mesa Mall

GRAND JUNCTION, Colo. (KJCT) - The Black Friday “rush” at Mesa Mall was subdued this year, with retailers and shoppers adapting to the pandemic.

In previous years, customers would line up outside Cabela’s on Thanksgiving night, sometimes more than 10 hours before the mall opened on Black Friday. Due to new safety protocols in stores and an increase of online shoppers, this Black Friday had a different feel.

“This year is very different with everything going on, like it has been for most businesses,” says Matthew Nelson, group sales manager at Cabela’s. “We tried to minimize the traffic at our store to keep everybody safe and healthy, so we can stay open for our customers.”

Cabela’s has a week-long Black Friday sale this year, in an attempt limit the number of people who were in the store at once. Around the Mesa Mall, retailers adapted to new protocols and smaller crowds.

“We definitely are taking more precautions [today],” said Jennifer Knott, owner of The Kids Closet, citing the use of masks and sanitizer. “The mall has done a great job of making the community feel safe.”

