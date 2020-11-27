Two killed in Telluride area aircraft crash

SAN MIGUEL COUNTY, Colo. (KJCT) - The sole two occupants aboard a single-engine aircraft died after they crashed while en route to the Telluride Airport on Thanksgiving Day.

The San Miguel County Sheriff’s Office reports that the airport lost contact with the aircraft around 1:30 p.m., and several witnesses say they saw the aircraft going down.

San Miguel Sheriff’s Office, San Miguel Search and Rescue, Telluride Fire Department/EMS, and the San Miguel County Coroner responded to the site of the crash and were able to confirm the deaths of two victims.

The FAA and NTSP have been notified and are investigating the crash. The identity of the victims has not yet been released.

