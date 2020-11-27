Advertisement

TikTok gets more time to sell US business

TikTok is getting more time to sell its U.S. business.
TikTok is getting more time to sell its U.S. business.(CNN Newsource)
Published: Nov. 27, 2020 at 2:13 AM MST|Updated: 42 minutes ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

(CNN) - The Trump administration has given TikTok until Dec. 4 to find a buyer in the United States.

The short-form video app’s Chinese owner Bytedance is trying to finalize a take-over deal by Oracle and Walmart.

The deadline for selling TikTok has been extended twice in the past month.

In an executive order this summer, President Donald Trump originally set a hard deadline of Nov. 12 for the change in ownership. He called the Chinese-owned social media video-sharing app a threat to national security.

The deal to transfer control of TikTok to Oracle and Walmart has yet to be greenlighted by the U.S. government or Chinese regulators.

More than 100 million U.S. users have downloaded the TikTok app.

Copyright 2020 CNN Newsource. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Local Grand Junction LEGO distributor eBricks shuts down their online store.
eBricks shuts down online store
GPS filter system is targeting COVID-19 by improving air quality in homes and businesses.
HVAC system targets COVID-19
Polis issues another executive order, allows state to order hospitals to transfer or cease seeing more patients
One of the two vehicles that were hit in the incident
GJPD investigating hit and run incident involving three cars
Credit: KJCT/KKCO
Breakdown of COVID-19 on the Western Slope

Latest News

The COVID-19 pandemic is preventing some shoppers from hitting stores on Black Friday.
The COVID-19 pandemic is preventing some shoppers from hitting stores on Black Friday
Mannequins stand on display Wednesday, Nov. 18, 2020, at the Ann Taylor store with an online...
Black Friday offers beacon of hope to struggling stores
President Donald Trump speaks with reporters after participating in a video teleconference call...
Trump says he’ll leave if Electoral College seats Biden
President Donald Trump says he will leave the White House if the Electoral College elects Joe...
Trump: "Certainly I will" leave the White House if Biden is elected