Local woman starts ‘Clean Up Clifton Initiative’

Local Palisade resident Laurie Kollasch started the ‘Clean Up Clifton Initiative’ five weeks ago.
By (Samantha Johns)
Published: Nov. 27, 2020 at 4:04 PM MST|Updated: 52 minutes ago
GRAND JUNCTION, Colo. (KJCT) - Local Palisade resident Laurie Kollasch started the ‘Clean Up Clifton Initiative’ five weeks ago.

Using social media she’s been calling out to members of the community to help clean weeds and trash along F road which she uses to travel from Palisade to Grand Junction.

While she hasn’t organized any official meetings because of COVID-19, she’s encouraging others to help make the community cleaner by picking up trash in the neighborhood.

”Mostly I just have to drive through this area every day. I have for lots of years and I realized it’s all messy and I end up looking at weeds and thinking Why don’t somebody clean that up it’s so simple. And then I thought I should just clean it up it’s so simple and it was simple,” says Laurie Kollasch, Mesa County resident.

Those interested in participating can reach out to Laurie on Facebook.

