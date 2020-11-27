Advertisement

Hulu offers Black Friday deal

Hulu is offering a Black Friday special price for its streaming service, available through...
Hulu is offering a Black Friday special price for its streaming service, available through Monday.(Hulu via CNN)
By CNN staff
Published: Nov. 27, 2020 at 7:48 AM MST|Updated: 45 minutes ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

(CNN) - There’s a Black Friday sale that could be perfect for someone who has been stuck at home since March - the gift of streaming more TV shows at home.

Hulu is offering access to its ad-supported streaming TV service for $1.99 a month.

The discount price is good for a full year. It then reverts to its usual monthly price of $5.99.

If you already are a Hulu subscriber, you may still save as the deal applies to both new as well as eligible returning subscribers.

Also, anyone who has signed up in the last three months can take advantage of the Black Friday sale.

The deal is a limited time offer. It’s available at Hulu.com through the end of Monday.

Copyright 2020 CNN Newsource. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Local Grand Junction LEGO distributor eBricks shuts down their online store.
eBricks shuts down online store
GPS filter system is targeting COVID-19 by improving air quality in homes and businesses.
HVAC system targets COVID-19
Polis issues another executive order, allows state to order hospitals to transfer or cease seeing more patients
One of the two vehicles that were hit in the incident
GJPD investigating hit and run incident involving three cars
Credit: KJCT/KKCO
Breakdown of COVID-19 on the Western Slope

Latest News

A Thanksgiving message recorded by Alex Trebek was shared by Jeopardy Productions, Inc.
Alex Trebek: Be thankful, keep the faith
A Thanksgiving message recorded by Alex Trebek was shared by Jeopardy Productions, Inc.
Alex Trebek: Be thankful, keep the faith
FILE - In this June 6, 2018, file frame from Islamic Republic Iran Broadcasting, IRIB,...
Iran scientist linked to military nuclear program killed
In this Nov. 12, 2020, photo, University of Vermont students walk through a tent leading to a...
US colleges mull new virus protocols for students’ return