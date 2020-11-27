Cappella hosts virtual Thanksgiving

GRAND JUNCTION, Colo. (KJCT) - Assisted living facility Cappella of Grand Junction hosted a virtual Thanksgiving this year for their residents.

As Mesa County entered level red dial status last week, the facility had to make adjustments to their plans for window visits. Instead they opted for the safer option, setting up FaceTime calls with loved ones.

Their goal was to ensure residents still felt special during this time of year. In addition to the virtual calls the facility broadcasted the Macy’s Thanksgiving Day parade throughout all the televisions and treated residents to festive meals delivered to their rooms.

”Well, with the new restrictions we’re having to be a little creative to allow our families and residents to connect and interact. But, our residents to also feel like they’re having a normal holiday as much as possible during these times,” said Executive Director Joni Karp, Cappella of Grand Junction.

While the facility doesn’t know what they’re doing for Christmas just yet, they’re going to monitor COVID case numbers to ensure they still do something special and safe for residents.

