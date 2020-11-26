HVAC system targets COVID-19

GRAND JUNCTION, Colo. (KJCT) - Using bipolar ionization a GPS system is helping target COVID-19.

Attaching to breath droplets and dust particles the system produces a chemical reaction that inactivates the virus.

Once turned on it takes 30 minutes to activate a continuous disinfection process in your home.

While found in hospitals and schools in the past, it’s now available for smaller businesses and residences.

”During the holidays especially if you’re having family in and out of your home everybody wants to be safer it gives the homeowner piece of mind as well as anybody that’s gonna be visiting,” says Cory Davis, Comfort Specialist at Arctic Cooling and Heating.

St. Matthew’s Church on 27 ½ road has installed 5 systems so far and is awaiting 2 more as they prepare reopening plans.

While they don’t have a set timeframe for when they’ll be reopening, signage to enforce social distancing for seating arrangements have also been implemented.

