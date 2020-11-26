Advertisement

Grand Valley Catholic Outreach holds monthlong food drive

Right at Home is a senior care center located on Main Street.
By (Simon Lehrer)
Published: Nov. 25, 2020 at 7:24 PM MST|Updated: 1 hours ago
GRAND JUNCTION, Colo. (KJCT) - Grand Valley Catholic Outreach has set up a food drive in conjunction with Right at Home, a senior care service. Anyone in the community can donate to help feed those who need it this holiday season.

“The Catholic Outreach program said they were in desperate need,” says staffing coordinator Ashley Williams. “So we are helping fill that need. We have invited caregivers and Main Street to help with the food drive.”

The food drive will accept any non-perishable items. The most common food donated so far has been canned soup and pasta. Their donation box can be found in the Right at Home lobby, located at 507 Main Street. There is also a drop-off option.

Grand Valley Catholic Outreach has five collection boxes throughout Mesa County. The different locations can be found at catholicoutreach.org.

