eBricks shuts down online store

Local Grand Junction LEGO distributor eBricks shuts down their online store.
(KKCO/KJCT)
By (Samantha Johns)
Published: Nov. 25, 2020 at 10:50 PM MST|Updated: 3 hours ago
GRAND JUNCTION, Colo. (KJCT) - Local LEGO distributor eBricks in downtown Grand Junction shut down their online store on November 10th after a fraudulent order was placed.

The order totaled over 2 million dollars with a shipping address to the U.S. Embassy in Germany. Site administrator BrickLink tried to cancel the order which doubled and zeroed out some of the inventory for the retail location.

Despite this, the downtown location is still open for business in person and curbside.

They will also be running a brick lottery Black Friday deal where shoppers can select a brick from a cup and the number they pull will be the percentage they get off their total purchase.

“I get the question a lot when we’re going to be back up. I have no idea. BrickLinks been trying to fix it for two weeks and it’s getting better but it’s not there. If we have to internally fix it it’s going to be 3 years before we’re fully operational again,” says Manager, Rachel Dickes.

Online sales are typically 90 percent of revenue and there is no set relaunch date for the site at this time.

