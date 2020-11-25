Montrose City implements new precautions amid level orange variance

MONTROSE, Colo. (KJCT) -

Changes are happening within the City of Montrose after the county moved to the level orange variance on the Colorado’s COVID-19 dial.

A lot of increased precautions are being implemented; one customer at a time is allowed at animal services and the Montrose Police Department.

“If we, if we lose our staff then we have no one to care for the animals and so they’ve very dependent upon us and so our staff is extremely cautious. We take temperatures in the morning when we come in and log those, we social distance, we wear our masks, we sanitize,” says Mike Duncan, Director of Animal Services MCPD. Montrose Police Department announced that people within the department tested positive for COVID-19. The city is trying to move tasks virtually, including, but not limited to city council meetings, payments, and planning commission meetings. The city asks that the Montrose community work with them in the fight against COVID-19.

Adoptions at the animal shelter will be by appointment only and the Montrose Visitor Center is closed for in-person visits.

All essential services like sewer, water, and trash in Montrose will continue as normal.

Most staff assisting customers at the police department, animal shelter and city hall will be working behind a glass shield.

