Advertisement

To wave or not to wave: Not all wild animals want to be friends, National Park Service says

You shouldn’t wave at everything in a national park
The National Park Service says you don't want to wave at a bison.
The National Park Service says you don't want to wave at a bison.(Source: National Park Service)
By Ed Payne
Published: Nov. 24, 2020 at 4:04 PM MST|Updated: 6 hours ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

(Gray News) – Never say the National Park Service doesn’t have a sense of humor.

A Facebook post on outdoor social distancing takes it to the next level, especially when it comes to dealing with the creatures you might encounter in one of America’s national parks.

Called “Recreate Responsibly,” the graphic shows the proper spacing you should use between everything from people to bison.

Animal and suggested spacing:

  • People: 6 feet and it’s OK to wave
  • Bear: 300 feet and waving is still OK
  • Moose: 300 feet and a friendly gesture isn’t a problem
  • Bison: Start running, you “shouldn’t have been waving”

Remember to space it out, watch the waving, and recreate responsibly. National parks across the country provide endless...

Posted by National Park Service on Friday, November 20, 2020

The National Park Service post has been shared more than 19,000 times and has over 70,000 likes, smiley faces and loves.

Visitors to the country’s national parks regularly run afoul of their wild creatures by getting too close.

Copyright 2020 Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Polis issues another executive order, allows state to order hospitals to transfer or cease seeing more patients
5-Star Variance Protection Program Update
5-Star Variance Protection Program update
One of the two vehicles that were hit in the incident
GJPD investigating hit and run incident involving three cars
Coronavirus COVID-19 generic
Active COVID-19 outbreak sites in Mesa County
School District 51 addresses elementary educator concerns
School District 51 addresses elementary educator concerns

Latest News

Consumers who continue using the Crock-Pot in pressure cooker mode should ensure the lid is in...
Nearly 1 million Sunbeam Crock-Pots recalled over burn risks
More than 88,000 people are hospitalized with COVID-19 across America. That's a new record set...
More than 88,000 people are hospitalized with COVID-19 across America
FILE - This May 11, 2018, file photo, from the California Department of Corrections and...
California OK’d aid in name of Scott Peterson, other killers
More cohorts quarantine in Montrose County School District
More cohorts quarantine in Montrose County School District
Montrose City implements new precautions amid level orange variance
Montrose City implements new precautions amid level orange variance