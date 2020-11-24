Advertisement

School District 51 addresses elementary educator concerns

By (Yzabelah Roberts)
Published: Nov. 23, 2020 at 6:54 PM MST|Updated: 4 hours ago
MESA COUNTY, Colo. (KJCT) -

A few elementary educators have reached out to KJCT News 8 with concerns about how District 51 has been handling things during the pandemic.

The first concern: The limited number of staff on hand for in-person learning due to quarantines at schools. District 51 explained, with high schools continuing to learn remotely, this will allow substitute teachers to move to elementary schools as needed.

“We don’t have enough people to cover everyone all the time, so there are some classes that have to consolidate, or you have teachers that are maybe home on quarantine, so they’re still teaching their kids that are in person, but they’re still has to be someone in that room to you know, watch the students, making sure they’re doing what they need to do,” says Emily Shockley, District 51 public information officer.

The second concern: The number of positive cases in elementary schools in comparison to the number in middle and high schools. In last week’s ‘superintendent update’ sent out to staff, 14 of 25 elementary schools, all high schools, and 5 of 8 middle schools also made the list of having at least one positive case at each school.

The District 51 nursing staff is currently taking the lead in contact-tracing within schools due to the overwhelming amount of cases at Mesa County Public Health.

The district noted that employees who are struggling, can reach out to their employee assistant program.

The district is currently hiring substitute teachers.

