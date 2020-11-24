Advertisement

Restorers remove dangerous Notre Dame cathedral scaffolding

Officials say restorers at Paris’ fire-damaged Notre Dame cathedral have completed key...
Officials say restorers at Paris’ fire-damaged Notre Dame cathedral have completed key preliminary work by successfully removing all the perilous roof scaffolding.(Source: AP Photo/Christophe Ena, File)
By Associated Press
Published: Nov. 24, 2020 at 12:03 PM MST|Updated: 10 hours ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

PARIS (AP) — Restorers at Paris’ fire-damaged Notre Dame cathedral have completed key preliminary work by successfully removing all the perilous roof scaffolding, officials said Tuesday.

The removal of the 200 tons of scaffolding was considered dangerous, with some experts fearing that it could cause more of the Gothic monument to fall down. It was thought that the scaffolding might have melded to the cathedral in the blaze, and be keeping it in place.

When the Notre Dame fire broke out on April 15 last year destroying the spire, the cathedral was already under restoration.

The scaffolding previously installed resisted collapse, “but was deformed by the heat of the fire” Notre Dame restoration officials said in a communique.

Copyright 2020 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Polis issues another executive order, allows state to order hospitals to transfer or cease seeing more patients
5-Star Variance Protection Program Update
5-Star Variance Protection Program update
One of the two vehicles that were hit in the incident
GJPD investigating hit and run incident involving three cars
Coronavirus COVID-19 generic
Active COVID-19 outbreak sites in Mesa County
School District 51 addresses elementary educator concerns
School District 51 addresses elementary educator concerns

Latest News

Consumers who continue using the Crock-Pot in pressure cooker mode should ensure the lid is in...
Nearly 1 million Sunbeam Crock-Pots recalled over burn risks
More than 88,000 people are hospitalized with COVID-19 across America. That's a new record set...
More than 88,000 people are hospitalized with COVID-19 across America
FILE - This May 11, 2018, file photo, from the California Department of Corrections and...
California OK’d aid in name of Scott Peterson, other killers
More cohorts quarantine in Montrose County School District
More cohorts quarantine in Montrose County School District
Montrose City implements new precautions amid level orange variance
Montrose City implements new precautions amid level orange variance