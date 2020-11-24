Advertisement

Obama memoir sells a record 1.7 million copies in first week

This Feb. 19, 2019, file photo shows former President Barack Obama speaking at the My Brother's...
This Feb. 19, 2019, file photo shows former President Barack Obama speaking at the My Brother's Keeper Alliance Summit in Oakland, Calif. Obama’s “A Promised Land” sold nearly 890,000 copies in the U.S. and Canada in its first 24 hours, putting it on track to be the best selling presidential memoir in modern history.(AP Photo/Jeff Chiu, File)
By Associated Press
Published: Nov. 24, 2020 at 2:51 PM MST|Updated: 7 hours ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

(AP) - Former President Barack Obama’s “A Promised Land” sold more than 1.7 million copies in North America in its first week, roughly equal to the combined first week sales of memoirs by his two immediate predecessors and among the highest ever for a nonfiction book.

Crown announced Tuesday that it had increased its initial print run from 3.4 million copies to 4.3 million. Sales also include audio and digital books.

“A Promised Land,” the first of two planned volumes, was published Nov. 17 and sold nearly 890,000 copies just in its first day. Among former White House residents, only Obama’s wife Michelle approaches his popularity as a writer. Her “Becoming,” published in 2018, has sold more than 10 million copies worldwide and is currently in the top 20 on Amazon.com.

George W. Bush’s “Decision Points” sold 775,000 copies its first week and Bill Clinton’s “My Life” topped 1 million in eight days. The two presidential memoirs have now each sold between 3.5 and 4 million copies, totals that Obama’s book should easily surpass.

No nonfiction comes close to the pace set by J.K. Rowling’s “Harry Potter and the Deathly Hallows,” which in 2007 sold more than 8 million copies in its first 24 hours.

Copyright 2020 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Polis issues another executive order, allows state to order hospitals to transfer or cease seeing more patients
5-Star Variance Protection Program Update
5-Star Variance Protection Program update
One of the two vehicles that were hit in the incident
GJPD investigating hit and run incident involving three cars
Coronavirus COVID-19 generic
Active COVID-19 outbreak sites in Mesa County
School District 51 addresses elementary educator concerns
School District 51 addresses elementary educator concerns

Latest News

Consumers who continue using the Crock-Pot in pressure cooker mode should ensure the lid is in...
Nearly 1 million Sunbeam Crock-Pots recalled over burn risks
More than 88,000 people are hospitalized with COVID-19 across America. That's a new record set...
More than 88,000 people are hospitalized with COVID-19 across America
FILE - This May 11, 2018, file photo, from the California Department of Corrections and...
California OK’d aid in name of Scott Peterson, other killers
More cohorts quarantine in Montrose County School District
More cohorts quarantine in Montrose County School District
Montrose City implements new precautions amid level orange variance
Montrose City implements new precautions amid level orange variance