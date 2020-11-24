Grand Valley Power to limit access to lobby due to increased COVID cases

GRAND JUNCTION, Colo. (KJCT) - Due to the increasing case count of COVID-19 in Mesa County, Grand Valley Power will be limiting access to their lobby, with essential in-person meetings by appointment only, starting Nov. 30.

The company says they are making this change in order to protect the health our their employees and the general public.

Crews will remain on hand to perform critical system maintenance and respond to power interruptions. Grand Valley Power provides a number of ways to pay bills

Consumers who have been directly impacted by COVID-19, and are in need of special assistance, are encouraged to call 970-242-0040.

Grand Valley Power will continue to monitor the COVID-19 situation with the intent to re-open the office for full service as soon as possible.

Copyright 2020 KJCT. All rights reserved.