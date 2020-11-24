Advertisement

Crews working to fix water leak near 25 Road and Patterson

By (Calvin Corey)
Published: Nov. 24, 2020 at 2:39 PM MST|Updated: 8 hours ago
GRAND JUNCTION, Colo. (KJCT) - Crews are expecting to be finished repairing an old water cap that caused a water leak near 25 Road and Patterson Road by 8 p.m. Tuesday.

The leak was detected around 7 a.m. Tuesday, where a cap to a four-inch line failed due to old age. Traffic control is working the four-way intersection while crews make the necessary repairs according to the Ute Water District, and they will be there to protect their crews for the remainder of the project.

Polis issues another executive order, allows state to order hospitals to transfer or cease seeing more patients
More cohorts quarantine in Montrose County School District
Montrose City implements new precautions amid level orange variance
