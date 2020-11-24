Car chase leads to the arrest of Delta man, was in the possession of meth, heroin

DELTA, Colo. (KJCT) - A Delta man is now behind bars after police found that he was in the possession of both heroin and methamphetamine after the man led police in a car chase.

Police identified the man as 52-year-old Thomas Morfin of Delta, and they say that he was in possession of 1.2 grams of heroin and 9.3 grams of methamphetamine.

The Delta PD says that Morphin was involved in a traffic stop in the 100 block of West 2nd Street around 9:30 p.m. on Monday, but when police attempted to pull him over, he eluded officers until he came to a stop behind a residence in the 300 block of Dodge Street.

Morfin then fled his vehicle, but an officer was able to catch up with him and was able to apprehend him. Delta PD says that there was a brief altercation between the officer and Morfin.

Morphin is facing a slew of charges, including:

- Unlawful Possession of a Controlled Substance

- Possession of Drug Paraphernalia

- Vehicular Eluding

- Resisting arrest

- Obstructing Government Operations

- Second Degree Criminal Trespass

- Drove Motor Vehicle While License Under Restraint

- Displayed Fictitious License Plates

- Reckless Driving

- Open Marijuana Container

