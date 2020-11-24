Advertisement

Car chase leads to the arrest of Delta man, was in the possession of meth, heroin

Thomas Morfin, 52, of Delta
Thomas Morfin, 52, of Delta(Credit: Delta Police Department)
By (Calvin Corey)
Published: Nov. 24, 2020 at 2:03 PM MST|Updated: 8 hours ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

DELTA, Colo. (KJCT) - A Delta man is now behind bars after police found that he was in the possession of both heroin and methamphetamine after the man led police in a car chase.

Police identified the man as 52-year-old Thomas Morfin of Delta, and they say that he was in possession of 1.2 grams of heroin and 9.3 grams of methamphetamine.

The Delta PD says that Morphin was involved in a traffic stop in the 100 block of West 2nd Street around 9:30 p.m. on Monday, but when police attempted to pull him over, he eluded officers until he came to a stop behind a residence in the 300 block of Dodge Street.

Morfin then fled his vehicle, but an officer was able to catch up with him and was able to apprehend him. Delta PD says that there was a brief altercation between the officer and Morfin.

Morphin is facing a slew of charges, including:

- Unlawful Possession of a Controlled Substance

- Possession of Drug Paraphernalia

- Vehicular Eluding

- Resisting arrest

- Obstructing Government Operations

- Second Degree Criminal Trespass

- Drove Motor Vehicle While License Under Restraint

- Displayed Fictitious License Plates

- Reckless Driving

- Open Marijuana Container

Copyright 2020 KJCT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Polis issues another executive order, allows state to order hospitals to transfer or cease seeing more patients
5-Star Variance Protection Program Update
5-Star Variance Protection Program update
One of the two vehicles that were hit in the incident
GJPD investigating hit and run incident involving three cars
Coronavirus COVID-19 generic
Active COVID-19 outbreak sites in Mesa County
School District 51 addresses elementary educator concerns
School District 51 addresses elementary educator concerns

Latest News

More cohorts quarantine in Montrose County School District
More cohorts quarantine in Montrose County School District
Montrose City implements new precautions amid level orange variance
Montrose City implements new precautions amid level orange variance
Grand Valley Power to limit access to lobby due to increased COVID cases
Credit: KJCT/KKCO
Breakdown of COVID-19 on the Western Slope
Credit: KJCT/KKCO
Breakdown of the COVID-19 virus in Colorado