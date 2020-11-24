5-Star Variance Protection Program update

MESA COUNTY, Colo. (KJCT) -

After moving into the level red on the COVID-19 dial, concerns arose in regards to the 5-Star Variance Program’s continuation, but things could actually be moving in the opposite direction.

“The governor’s team does a periodic meeting with chambers across the state, just to keep us updated on what’s going on and provide information on this, our next call which is on Wednesday, I’ve been asked to present this program to my peers across the state as an example of a way to work with businesses,” says Diane Schwenke, CEO, Grand Junction Area Chamber of Commerce.

Last week, a group of Mesa County commissioners and the Mesa County Public Health Department joined together and received the state’s approval to keep the program going. Mesa County currently has over 400 various kinds of businesses participating. In order to join, businesses must be implementing COVID-19 best practices like mask wearing and social distancing. “We really want people to be healthy, and the only way our business will survive is if people in the community take this threat very seriously and take care of each other,” says Kyra Rossier co-owner, Copeka Coffee

They are starting to see more businesses, like Copeka Coffee take advantage of the program. Mesa County is the first, and only county in Colorado to have the unique program during the pandemic.

