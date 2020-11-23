Advertisement

White Sox to host Yankees in Field of Dreams game on Aug. 12

Is this heaven? No, it’s Iowa
The Chicago White Sox will host the New York Yankees in the rescheduled Field of Dreams game at...
The Chicago White Sox will host the New York Yankees in the rescheduled Field of Dreams game at Dyersville, Iowa, this summer.(Source: AP Photo/Charlie Neibergall, File)
By Associated Press
Published: Nov. 23, 2020 at 2:54 PM MST|Updated: 8 hours ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

NEW YORK (AP) — The Chicago White Sox will host the New York Yankees in the rescheduled Field of Dreams game at Dyersville, Iowa, on Aug. 12.

MLB says the plan is tentative, contingent on the status of public health next summer.

The teams had been scheduled to play at the ballpark next to the “Field of Dreams” movie site last Aug. 13.

When the schedule was revamped because of the coronavirus pandemic, the Yankees were replaced as the opponent by the St. Louis Cardinals, but the game was called off on Aug. 4.

The rescheduled game will be MLB’s first in Iowa.

Copyright 2020 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Polis issues another executive order, allows state to order hospitals to transfer or cease seeing more patients
I-70 accident
I-70 rollover sends one person to the hospital.
Coronavirus COVID-19 generic
Active COVID-19 outbreak sites in Mesa County
Credit: KJCT/KKCO
Breakdown of COVID-19 on the Western Slope
Toilet Paper
Community fearful of a toilet paper shortage

Latest News

Sen. Dianne Feinstein, 87, said she would instead focus on wildfire and drought issues and the...
After criticism, Feinstein to step down as top Judiciary Dem
Protesters hold signs outside the Richard H. Austin state office building during a rally in...
Biden transition gets govt OK after Trump out of options
Hospitalizations and COVID-19 cases soar as the United States enters one of the busiest travel...
Millions stick to Thanksgiving travel plans despite warnings
Delta CEO thanks employees with free travel
Delta CEO thanks employees with free travel
5-Star Variance Protection Program Update
5-Star Variance Protection Program update