Advertisement

At least 2 dead in stabbing at church in San Jose, California

Police say the stabbing happened at Grace Baptist Church in San Jose, California. At least two...
Police say the stabbing happened at Grace Baptist Church in San Jose, California. At least two people were reported dead, but it is unclear exactly how many others may have been wounded.(Source: KGO via CNN)
By Associated Press
Published: Nov. 22, 2020 at 11:11 PM MST|Updated: 6 hours ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

SAN JOSE, Calif. (AP) - Two people are dead and multiple others are injured following a church stabbing in San Jose, California, late Sunday.

Police say the stabbing happened at Grace Baptist Church. It is unclear exactly how many people were wounded.

Police say there is no confirmation of an arrest after Mayor Sam Liccardo said on Twitter that a suspect had been captured, but later deleted the tweet. KTVU-TV also reported that a 22-year-old man was apprehended.

Police say no services were taking place at the time of the stabbing, but that homeless people had been brought to the church to take shelter from the cold.

Copyright 2020 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Most Read

I-70 accident
I-70 rollover sends one person to the hospital.
Toilet Paper
Community fearful of a toilet paper shortage
Clifton Christian Church
Clifton Christian Church sees large number of people at food drive ahead of Thanksgiving
outdoor market
Monumental Beer Works holds outdoor market
Suspect taken into custody, stabbing victim transported to hospital with ‘serious injuries’

Latest News

Gabriel Sterling, Georgia election implementation manager, said county officials are being...
Georgia election official says county offices are being strained amid recounts, coming runoff
FILE - In this Nov. 9, 2020 file photo, Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu visits a new...
Reports: Israeli PM flew to Saudi Arabia, met crown prince
This photo shows the AstraZeneca offices and the corporate logo in Cambridge, England,...
3rd major COVID-19 vaccine shown to be effective and cheaper
Assistant Chief Judith Harrison said a 20-year-old woman is dead after a Brooklyn shooting...
Police: 1 killed, 6 hurt in shooting at Brooklyn apartments
FILE - This Oct. 4, 2020 file photo shows a Regal Cinemas location in New York City.
Regal owner Cineworld secures financial help until hoped-for reopening