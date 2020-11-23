Advertisement

Philadelphia boy, 12, fatally shot while answering knock on front door

Police say the 12-year-old victim was answering a knock at the front door when the gunman fired...
Police say the 12-year-old victim was answering a knock at the front door when the gunman fired through it, hitting him in the head.(Source: KYW via CNN)
By KYW Staff
Published: Nov. 22, 2020 at 10:33 PM MST|Updated: 8 hours ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

PHILADELPHIA (KYW) - Police are investigating the death of 12-year-old boy from Philadelphia, who was killed at his home when a gunman shot through the front door.

Police say the 12-year-old victim was answering a knock at the front door early Sunday when the gunman fired, hitting him in the head. Investigators doubt the boy was the intended target.

The 12-year-old was home with his grandmother and 10-year-old sister at the time of the shooting.

“All we know at this time is that there was a knock at the door. No descriptions of any persons at the door. One shot was fired. We do have, on the porch of the location, one 9mm shell casing, and that’s all we know at this particular point in time,” said Deputy Commissioner Melvin Singleton.

Investigators do not have any suspects and are asking for the public’s help to find whoever shot the boy.

Copyright 2020 KYW via CNN Newsource. All rights reserved.

Most Read

I-70 accident
I-70 rollover sends one person to the hospital.
Toilet Paper
Community fearful of a toilet paper shortage
Clifton Christian Church
Clifton Christian Church sees large number of people at food drive ahead of Thanksgiving
outdoor market
Monumental Beer Works holds outdoor market
Suspect taken into custody, stabbing victim transported to hospital with ‘serious injuries’

Latest News

Gabriel Sterling, Georgia election implementation manager, said county officials are being...
Georgia election official says county offices are being strained amid recounts, coming runoff
FILE - In this Nov. 9, 2020 file photo, Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu visits a new...
Reports: Israeli PM flew to Saudi Arabia, met crown prince
This photo shows the AstraZeneca offices and the corporate logo in Cambridge, England,...
3rd major COVID-19 vaccine shown to be effective and cheaper
Assistant Chief Judith Harrison said a 20-year-old woman is dead after a Brooklyn shooting...
Police: 1 killed, 6 hurt in shooting at Brooklyn apartments
FILE - This Oct. 4, 2020 file photo shows a Regal Cinemas location in New York City.
Regal owner Cineworld secures financial help until hoped-for reopening