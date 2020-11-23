Advertisement

New Zealand leader Ardern offers virus know-how to Joe Biden

By Associated Press
Published: Nov. 23, 2020 at 3:59 PM MST|Updated: 6 hours ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

WELLINGTON, New Zealand (AP) — New Zealand Prime Minister Jacinda Ardern has become the latest world leader to congratulate President-elect Joe Biden on his election victory, saying she offered to share her nation’s expertise on dealing with the coronavirus.

Ardern said the tone of the 20-minute phone call Monday was warm and that Biden spoke very favorably about how New Zealand was handling the pandemic.

Ardern said the two also discussed trade issues and climate change and talked about Biden’s Irish heritage and his fond memories of visiting New Zealand a few years ago.

She said she invited him to come visit again.

Copyright 2020 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Polis issues another executive order, allows state to order hospitals to transfer or cease seeing more patients
I-70 accident
I-70 rollover sends one person to the hospital.
Coronavirus COVID-19 generic
Active COVID-19 outbreak sites in Mesa County
Credit: KJCT/KKCO
Breakdown of COVID-19 on the Western Slope
Toilet Paper
Community fearful of a toilet paper shortage

Latest News

Sen. Dianne Feinstein, 87, said she would instead focus on wildfire and drought issues and the...
After criticism, Feinstein to step down as top Judiciary Dem
Protesters hold signs outside the Richard H. Austin state office building during a rally in...
Biden transition gets govt OK after Trump out of options
Hospitalizations and COVID-19 cases soar as the United States enters one of the busiest travel...
Millions stick to Thanksgiving travel plans despite warnings
Delta CEO thanks employees with free travel
Delta CEO thanks employees with free travel
5-Star Variance Protection Program Update
5-Star Variance Protection Program update