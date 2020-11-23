Advertisement

Man seen exhaling on protesters outside Trump golf club charged with assault

By CNN staff
Published: Nov. 23, 2020 at 8:32 AM MST|Updated: 14 hours ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

STERLING, Va. (CNN) - A Virginia man is charged with assault after deliberately breathing on a group of women.

The Loudon County Sheriff’s Office confirmed Raymond Deskins is the man seen on a video exhaling at a gathered crowd.

The incident occurred outside of President Donald Trump’s golf course in Sterling on Saturday.

The 24-second video shows the 61-year-old Deskins getting into a verbal conflict with a group of Trump protesters.

Authorities say Deskins was released on a summons.

Copyright 2020 CNN Newsource. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Polis issues another executive order, allows state to order hospitals to transfer or cease seeing more patients
I-70 accident
I-70 rollover sends one person to the hospital.
Coronavirus COVID-19 generic
Active COVID-19 outbreak sites in Mesa County
Credit: KJCT/KKCO
Breakdown of COVID-19 on the Western Slope
Toilet Paper
Community fearful of a toilet paper shortage

Latest News

Sen. Dianne Feinstein, 87, said she would instead focus on wildfire and drought issues and the...
After criticism, Feinstein to step down as top Judiciary Dem
Protesters hold signs outside the Richard H. Austin state office building during a rally in...
Biden transition gets govt OK after Trump out of options
Hospitalizations and COVID-19 cases soar as the United States enters one of the busiest travel...
Millions stick to Thanksgiving travel plans despite warnings
Delta CEO thanks employees with free travel
Delta CEO thanks employees with free travel
5-Star Variance Protection Program Update
5-Star Variance Protection Program update