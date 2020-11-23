Advertisement

Missing alert for cognitive impaired 18-year-old missing from Denver deactivated

(Credit: CBI)
By (Calvin Corey)
Published: Nov. 23, 2020 at 3:20 PM MST|Updated: 6 hours ago
AURORA, Colo. (KJCT) - UPDATE AS OF 4:06 p.m. Monday. Caleb has been found safe and the alert has been deactivated.

On Monday, the Colorado Bureau of Investigation issued a missing person alert for 18-year-old Caleb Leuroux of Aurora.

The CBI says that Caleb suffers from a cognitive impairment, and reports that he was last seen Saturday in the 14100 block of Quinn Circle in Aurora.

Caleb is 6′4″ and weighs 240 lbs. He was last seen wearing jeans and a black shirt or sweatshirt.

If you have any information on his whereabouts, contact the Aurora Police Department at 303-627-3100.

