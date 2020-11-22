Advertisement

Monumental Beer Works holds outdoor market

By (Stacy Rasmussen)
Published: Nov. 22, 2020
GRAND JUNCTION, Colo. (KJCT) -Monumental Beer Works in Grand Junction held an outdoor market on Sunday.

This was created to support small businesses. It allowed people to come and buy things like breads, baked goods, and jams from local businesses.

They took lots of precautions to make it safe. Brian Fischer, Owner of Monumental Beer Works said they are “making sure to enforce masks and social distancing. It really feels like a very safe and comfortable environment more so then maybe some of the more busy grocery stores.”

They wanted to give people the option to avoid the large and crowded grocery stores, yet still get fresh food before the Thanksgiving Holiday.

Fischer said that if this event goes well, they will maybe do one before the Christmas and New Year holidays.

