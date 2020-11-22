Advertisement

Macy’s flagship store honors essential workers with holiday window displays

This year's holiday window display at Macy's Herald Square honors frontline workers who have performed so heroically during the COVID-19 pandemic.(Source: Stringr via CNN)
Published: Nov. 22, 2020 at 2:53 AM MST
(CNN) - Though the COVID-19 pandemic has canceled many holiday plans, Macy’s decorated the windows at its flagship store this year, continuing a 146-year-old tradition.

Macy’s stores, most notably the flagship store at Herald Square on New York City’s 34th Street, have featured decorated windows every Christmas shopping season since 1874, and that tradition continued this year despite COVID-19.

The display for this challenging year honors frontline workers who have performed so heroically during the pandemic. The theme is “Give, Love and Believe.”

Macy’s thanked first responders, essential workers and the city’s denizens for their “grit, good humor and hopeful spirit during this tumultuous year” in a post on Facebook.

To protect holiday window shoppers from COVID-19, the interactive displays feature touchless motion technology.

Macy’s also placed social distancing markers at each window to help visitors stay safe.

