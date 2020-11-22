Advertisement

I-70 rollover sends one person to the hospital.

I-70 accident
I-70 accident(Yzabelah Roberts)
By (Yzabelah Roberts)
Published: Nov. 21, 2020 at 8:12 PM MST|Updated: 15 hours ago
GRAND JUNCTION, Colo. (KJCT) -

Around 3 a.m. on Saturday, a rollover sent one person traveling on 1-70 eastbound to the hospital.

The single-vehicle accident happened at mile marker 24 when it rolled into the median.

The road was blocked off for a short period of time before reopening.

Colorado State Patrol is investigating the cause.

Check back for more updates.

