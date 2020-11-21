Advertisement

Twitter plans to give @POTUS account to Biden on Inauguration Day

Twitter has announced plans to hand over control of its official presidential account to the...
Twitter has announced plans to hand over control of its official presidential account to the Biden administration on Inauguration Day.(Twitter via CNN Newsource)
By CNN Newsource
Published: Nov. 21, 2020 at 12:57 PM MST|Updated: 22 hours ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

(CNN) - Twitter has announced plans to hand over control of its official presidential account to the Biden administration on Inauguration Day.

The account is separate from the @RealDonaldTrump account, which the president frequently uses to tweet.

About a dozen White House Twitter accounts will be affected, including accounts for the nation’s first lady and press secretary.

A Twitter spokesperson said the platform is preparing to support the transition of the official White House accounts the same way it did for the presidential transition in 2017.

Copyright 2020 CNN Newsource. All rights reserved.

Most Read

I-70 accident
I-70 rollover sends one person to the hospital.
Toilet Paper
Community fearful of a toilet paper shortage
Protest
Protest at Mesa County Public Health over new COVID-19 restrictions
Suspect taken into custody, stabbing victim transported to hospital with ‘serious injuries’
Hospitals are preparing for the second wave.
Hospitals prepare for surge capacity

Latest News

This undated photo provided by the Sarpy County Jail shows Roberto Carlos Silva Jr., of Omaha,...
Man arrested in deadly attack at Nebraska Sonic restaurant
FILE - In this Nov. 19, 2020 file photo, President-elect Joe Biden speaks at The Queen theater...
Biden’s 1st Cabinet picks expected Tuesday amid roadblocks
President Donald Trump arrives to speak at a news conference in the briefing room at the White...
Trump slams global climate agreement Biden intends to rejoin
FILE - In this Nov. 20, 2020 file photo, President Donald Trump listens during a news...
Michigan leader: Trump didn’t ask for election interference
FILE – This photo shows a view of the Pfizer Inc. World Headquarters in Midtown Manhattan, New...
First US immunizations for COVID-19 could arrive on Dec. 12