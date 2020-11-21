Advertisement

Thanksgiving travelers still determined to fly despite CDC recommendations

By CNN Staff
Published: Nov. 21, 2020 at 12:34 PM MST|Updated: 22 hours ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

ARLINGTON, Va. (CNN) - The Center for Disease Control and Prevention says people should not travel for Thanksgiving, but it hasn’t stopped some passengers who say they feel safe enough to fly.

AAA estimates up to 50 million Americans will travel for Thanksgiving. That’s only a ten percent drop compared to last year.

“I feel like I have taken enough measures to protect myself and my family,” said Caroline Osler, who is traveling to Kentucky.

Airlines are still planning on adding flights and insist flying right now is safe.

However, they say it’s a very personal decision, one that travelers here say they do not take lightly.

“I understand the risk that I’m taking but I want to see my family,” Yasmine Dehghani said.

Airline industry groups say they’re not encouraging people to fly but also not discouraging them either. United Airlines says it’s already seen bookings drop as the coronavirus continues to surge.

The head of the TSA says air travel rates will come close to a pandemic record, when more than a million people passed through security at America’s airports.

He says the busiest days will be the Wednesday before Thanksgiving and the Sunday after.

Copyright 2020 CNN Newsource. All rights reserved.

Most Read

I-70 accident
I-70 rollover sends one person to the hospital.
Toilet Paper
Community fearful of a toilet paper shortage
Protest
Protest at Mesa County Public Health over new COVID-19 restrictions
Suspect taken into custody, stabbing victim transported to hospital with ‘serious injuries’
Hospitals are preparing for the second wave.
Hospitals prepare for surge capacity

Latest News

This undated photo provided by the Sarpy County Jail shows Roberto Carlos Silva Jr., of Omaha,...
Man arrested in deadly attack at Nebraska Sonic restaurant
FILE - In this Nov. 19, 2020 file photo, President-elect Joe Biden speaks at The Queen theater...
Biden’s 1st Cabinet picks expected Tuesday amid roadblocks
President Donald Trump arrives to speak at a news conference in the briefing room at the White...
Trump slams global climate agreement Biden intends to rejoin
FILE - In this Nov. 20, 2020 file photo, President Donald Trump listens during a news...
Michigan leader: Trump didn’t ask for election interference
FILE – This photo shows a view of the Pfizer Inc. World Headquarters in Midtown Manhattan, New...
First US immunizations for COVID-19 could arrive on Dec. 12