Advertisement

Tenn. woman delivers baby while hospitalized with COVID-19

By WTVC Staff
Published: Nov. 21, 2020 at 8:21 AM MST|Updated: 3 hours ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

CHATTANOOGA, Tenn. (WTVC) - A Tennessee new mom says she learned how dangerous the coronavirus can be the hard way, from her hospital bed.

Now she’s sharing her experience with others and hopes they take the warning serious.

“And I took COVID very lightly before. I didn’t care about wearing a mask. I thought that was stupid. Well, it’s not, because this COVID is real,” Emily Brown said.

Brown went to hospital when she was 31-weeks pregnant because her COVID-19 symptoms had gotten so severe she couldn’t breathe. She was put on a ventilator for 20 days and then given a tracheotomy to help her speak.

Her second day on the ventilator brought them all a surprise.

“I couldn’t believe it at first, I had a baby!” Brown said.

Tucker Brown spent six weeks in the neonatal intensive care unit where doctors used a feeding tube to help him eat.

His family is relieved that there was no COVID-19 diagnosis for Tucker.

The NICU’S medical director says luckily that’s often the case when a pregnant mom gives birth with the virus.

“If the child is negative then that actually, you know, is fantastic, and is usually what we see,” Doctor Anuj Sinha said.

As for Brown’s family, they sat at home and prayed she and Tucker would be OK. Doctors told them she wouldn’t make it.

“Once you go on the ventilator you never come off, of course that was fear,” Brown said.

Now, they are calling her survival and Tucker’s appearance a miracle.

“Wear a mask. I don’t like it either. It’s not enjoyable to have thing on your face. But it’s far better being in a hospital on a ventilator with your family wondering if you are going to make it or not,” Brown said.

Copyright 2020 WTVC via CNN Newsource. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Suspect taken into custody, stabbing victim transported to hospital with ‘serious injuries’
Mesa County Jail
Family of inmates at Mesa County Detention Facility speak out about the COVID-19 outbreak
Researchers at St. Jude are excited about a potential treatment for COVID-19.
St. Jude scientists make breakthrough and discover possible COVID-19 treatment
Adre Jordan Baroz, known as Psycho, is wanted for homicide.
Man known as ‘Pyscho’ arrested in connection to three people’s remains found in southern Colorado
Planet Fitness in Grand Junction cleans every piece of equipment hourly.
Local gym prepares for new restrictions

Latest News

The casts of what are believed to have been a rich man and his male slave fleeing the volcanic...
Bodies of man and his slave unearthed from ashes at Pompeii
This undated booking photo from the Antioch (Illinois) Police Department shows Kyle...
Teen charged in Kenosha shootings poses with ‘Silver Spoons’ actor
He didn’t think twice before he jumped into the water, wrestling the alligator to save his...
CAUGHT ON CAMERA: Man pries open alligator’s mouth to save puppy
He didn’t think twice before he jumped into the water, wrestling the alligator to save his...
CAUGHT ON CAMERA: Man pries open alligator’s mouth to save his dog