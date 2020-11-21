Advertisement

Live streams for Round 1 of the State Football Playoffs

The NFHS Network will have several live streams available
CHSAA State Football Championship Weekend, presented by Friends of Football
CHSAA State Football Championship Weekend, presented by Friends of Football
By (Dave Ackert)
Published: Nov. 20, 2020 at 5:31 PM MST|Updated: 18 hours ago
GRAND JUNCTION, Colo. (KJCT) - A majority of the state football playoff games will be live-streamed this weekend.

The NFHS Network will be doing the most of the broadcasts. (A subscription is required.)

A link to find those broadcasts is below:

https://chsaanow.com/2020-11-19/a-list-of-live-streams-for-round-1-of-the-state-football-playoffs/

