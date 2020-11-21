Live streams for Round 1 of the State Football Playoffs
The NFHS Network will have several live streams available
Published: Nov. 20, 2020 at 5:31 PM MST|Updated: 18 hours ago
GRAND JUNCTION, Colo. (KJCT) - A majority of the state football playoff games will be live-streamed this weekend.
The NFHS Network will be doing the most of the broadcasts. (A subscription is required.)
A link to find those broadcasts is below:
https://chsaanow.com/2020-11-19/a-list-of-live-streams-for-round-1-of-the-state-football-playoffs/
