Every Kid Outdoors gives frees trees

GRAND JUNCTION, Colo. (KJCT) - Every Kid Outdoors is giving fourth and fifth graders a free Christmas tree permit this holiday season.

The program which began in 2015, gives students a chance to get free access to national parks, but this time of year brings a little holiday twist. Those interested can apply for a voucher to cut down their very own Christmas tree.

Once a child receives their pass they can visit any forest service office to get one holiday tree permit for free.

“So they’ve extended to fifth graders for the year and they can also get a free tree and that was a decision that was made earlier this month and it’s fantastic you know the more the merrier. Getting out enjoying our public lands,” says Jamie Romero, Customer Service Representative at Grand Valley Ranger District.

Rangers recommend having four wheel drive, chains, a full tank of gas, snacks, something to cut, and bringing a sled for a fun day searching for the perfect tree.

Parents can apply for a their child’s voucher on the Every Kid Outdoors website here: https://everykidoutdoors.gov/index.htm.

